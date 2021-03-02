Mankato woman pleads guilty to death of 16-month-old son

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato woman pleaded guilty Monday to the death of her 16-month-old son.
Chelsea Rae Olinger, 28, entered a guilty plea on charges of first-degree manslaughter. She was also charged with second and third-degree murder, first-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.
Olinger was arrested in February 2020 after she brought her child to the hospital in Mankato. The boy was then transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with a brain injury, compression fractures of two vertebrae, seven broken ribs, a laceration of the liver, and numerous bruises.
MORE STORIES:
The boy died two days later.
Investigators say Olinger claimed her son had fallen down a flight of stairs, but doctors at the Mayo Clinic said the injuries were not consistent with a fall. but were what you would see with intentional trauma.
Olinger remains in the Blue Earth County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced May 18.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.