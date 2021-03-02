Remembering Pat Person; restaurateur, pillar in Mankato community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato community is mourning the loss of a pioneer in the local hospitality industry.
Pat Person died in a crash Saturday while on a trip to California.
Among their popular dining venues, the Persons brought us Tav on the Ave, Dino’s Pizzeria, Flask and Number 4.
“The legacy of the hospitality industry, the legacy of a father, of a son, of a brother. That’s the legacy that I am going to tell you,” said Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad, who also owns Olives.
Person was known for a lot of things in Mankato.
His family remembers his warmth, saying, he would “always make me smile no matter what since he’s always been this giant goofy teddy bear to me that loves to just join me in doing the weirdest things.”
He’s part of a family that’s been a leader in the local hospitality industry for as long as many residents can remember.
“They are actually icons in the hospitality business. They’ve been here for decades, starting with Adrian and John [and] then passing it on to Pat and to Chris,” Massad added.
Person was a working gear in a number of establishments.
He and his brother, Chris, founded the Mankato Independent Originals.
He had a deep-rooted passion for helping our community thrive.
“With the city of Mankato, to lose someone so young and with a vision for keeping the name of Person. Keeping the hospitality going in their honor,” Massad said.
Those who knew Person say his legacy will live on forever in Mankato and beyond.
“Pat’s name will not be forgotten. Not at all. Not at all,” Massad stated.
The Person family says that the community can honor Pat’s life by supporting their local businesses that meant everything to him.
