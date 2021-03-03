Local music industry thriving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The music industry is thriving as it occupies our time and is a way to cope through the pandemic.
That means a spike in instrument sales like drums, guitars, ukuleles and keyboards.
People are returning to playing or trying out instruments for the first time.
For our local music scene, demand is even up for in-person lessons.
“Because a lot of people have a hard time doing lessons online from someone. Learning from something straight from YouTube or such. So having more of a human connection helps out people excel more when learning to play guitar, bass, ukulele, drums, whatever it may be,” Rhapsody Music guitar tech Peter Stack said.
Rhapsody Music in Mankato says it’s been a relief to see their music store busier than ever.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.