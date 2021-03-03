Mankato artist selected to design Surly Brewing’s Darkness label

“When the beer first was released, it was released in growlers only. When it came time to put it in a bottle, the company owner, Omar, decided that he’d like to have some local artists make the label for the bottle. The first bottle label ended up having a monster on it. Then for the years after that it sort of became whoever ran into Omar at a party and said they wanted to draw the label, he would do that, but we formalized it,” explained Lead Designer at Surly Brewing Company, Michael Berglund.