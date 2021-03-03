US warns of military response to rocket attack on Iraq base

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province early in the morning, U.S.-led coalition spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said. Kirby said the rockets were fired from east of the base, and that counter-rocket defensive systems were used to defend forces at the base. He added that while 10 rockets hit the base, he didn’t have information on what, if any, impact the defensive systems had in stopping any strikes. He said damage assessments were ongoing.