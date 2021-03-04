Gustavus Adolphus College graduate nearing end of 1,200 mile hike

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Emily Ford is completing the hike through Wisconsin on the Ice Age Trail.
The trail begins in Potawatomi State Park, near Sturgeon Bay, and continues down into southern Wisconsin before heading northeast to St. Croix Falls.
Ford says she’s been able to keep going thanks to the support she has received, her own perseverance and she credits her hiking companion, Diggins.
“It is so easy to have your sense of purpose when you are on the trail,” Ford said. “Like your purpose is just to get up. Everything is just so simplified, your purpose is just to get up, feed yourself and your dog, if you have one, and then hike.”
Ford began her journey on Dec. 28 and is planning to finish this Saturday.
