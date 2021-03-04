Hydrologist: Spring flooding chances are ‘much lower’ this year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s the time of year we start thinking about spring flooding and what that forecast looks like.
This week we will have highs above freezing and lows below freezing — conditions leading to a slow, ideal snowmelt scenario.
“The outlook for spring flooding seems to be much lower than in a typical year. And that’s a big change from what we’ve had the last several years,” said Mike Welvaert, senior hydrologist at the North Central River Forecast Center.
Also, this last fall season was drier than most years — so dry, in fact, that parts of Minnesota are classified as abnormally dry or even in a moderate drought right now.
Hydrologists say what snow we do have should be gone by this weekend, and while flooding won’t be a problem, conditions are prime for ice jams.
