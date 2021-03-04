KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Temperatures remain in the upper 40s under sunny skies in the afternoon today. Fog development will be possible tonight into Saturday morning.
As we get rid of the snow we’ll be able to achieve warmer temperatures. Winds will turn out of the south this weekend and temperatures will climb into the low/mid-50s Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
So far the snowmelt has been gradual and there have not been big impacts on area rivers. Additional heavy rain would further aggravate the situation, and that’s where next week could come into play.
