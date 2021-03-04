The magic behind making maple syrup

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Maple syrup is something that everyone is familiar with.
It is something that we take for granted because it can be found in just about every grocery store. But making it yourself might be easier than you thought.
“I think it is one of those things that people start to think about in the spring. It is really a sign of spring and people probably feel like I did — unsure that they could actually do it,” said Scott Kudelka, a naturalist at Minneopa State Park. “By showing people and by doing programs, it really relieves that stress.”
The process requires that you follow a few key steps.
You first want to find a tree. The most popular tree is the sugar maple, which can be identified by its leaves and bark.
Then, drill a small hole upwards into the tree, pound in something for the sap to flow down and hang a bucket or container below.
You then want to take your sap and boil it outside for a couple of hours to get the water out.
“What we look for are days that are above freezing and then nights that are below freezing,” Kudelka continued. “So this time of year is when the sap, which has been collected at the bottom, is starting to move back up into the tree, which will help grow the leaves later on in the spring.”
Getting sap from trees to make syrup goes back hundreds of years.
Native Americans were the first to do this in the New England area, but has since been a process that has been refined over time.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.