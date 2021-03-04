Maverick Hockey Quick Hits

Rob Clark: “Hey Mary. Very exciting match-up for this MSU men’s hockey team to close out the regular season with a two-game series against the Michigan Tech Huskies. I fully expect it to be a dog fight in both games. One of the matchups I’m really looking forward to is the battle of the goaltenders. Two of the best in the nation on display when you look at MSU junior goaltender Dryden McKay, 8-0 shutouts so far this season. Then at the other end, Huskies Blake Pietila currently sits fifth in the nation in save percentage to go along with three shutouts. And, Pietila and the Huskies actually handed MSU their first loss of the season back on Dec. 6, which was a 3-1 Michigan Tech victory. I believe goals will be at a premium for these final regular-season games for the Mavericks. It’ll be very tough for both teams to score and it might be a case of whoever is able to score one or two goals will be the winner with how well these goaltenders have been playing all season long.”