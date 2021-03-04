MDH: 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 949 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 949 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 487,374. Of those total cases, 37,919 are health care workers.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,521. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,070.
There are 473,728 people who are no longer isolated.
25,896 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,344 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,465,199.
So far, 1,296,465 vaccines have been distributed statewide. A total of 948,127 people have received one vaccine dose, and 500,188 have completed vaccine series. 55.9 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 568 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 365,592.
There have been 35 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,536.
4,107,499 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 351,568 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 208,429 people have completed both vaccine doses.
