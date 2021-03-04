MDH encourages COVID testing as part of Youth Testing Campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Since the large spike seen in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, there has been a dramatic decrease in positive tests in our area.
While things are improving, the Minnesota Department of Health cites a concerning up-tick of cases in south central Minnesota.
“We have a testing site in Mankato, a free site that anyone can go to. Testing at that site was over 10% compared to the statewide average, which is 3.6%,” MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said.
As thousands of students return to in-person learning across the state, MDH is encouraging families to get tested every two weeks until the end of the school year as part of the Youth Testing Campaign.
The state also continues to expand the educator testing program. More than 1,700 buildings are now registered for the program, representing public, private, charter, and tribal schools, and 72,700 tests have been administered.
“We have the ability to win the war against covid. We are really close, I’d say we are in the third quarter with vaccines coming out the way they are. We have to stay really focused and keep our eye on the ball, which means masking, social distancing and it means getting tested regularly, we have the opportunity to win this game,” explained Huff.
