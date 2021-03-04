Minnesotans begin receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Thursday, some Minnesotans will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state received about 45,000 doses, which arrived Wednesday. Sterling Pharmacy in Fairmont is one of the dozens of locations across the state administering the latest-approved shot.
The J&J vaccine only requires one dose, unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines approved in December, which require two doses three to four weeks apart.
Governor Walz said Minnesota will not get any J&J doses next week, tracking with what.
The Biden administration has said. he says an increase of Pfizer and Moderna doses arriving next week will offset the gap.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.