Suspects in custody following vehicle theft, pursuit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Mankato say the suspects involved in a motor vehicle theft and assault Thursday have been apprehended.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety said it responded to a motor vehicle theft and assault at approximately 1:03 p.m. at 340 Stadium Road.
The owner of the vehicle had left the vehicle on while he went into a business. While inside, he noticed the vehicle was being driven away, prompting him to chase after it.
The vehicle briefly stopped to allow a second male to enter. During this brief moment, the owner of the vehicle was close enough to approach the vehicle. One of the suspects reportedly then pointed a weapon at the owner, who, for his safety, stopped his pursuit as the vehicle was driven away.
A short time later, officers spotted and pursued the stolen vehicle, which was heading north on Highway 22 before turning onto eastbound Highway 14.
The pursuit ended in a residential in Janesville, with the suspects attempting to flee on foot.
After a short foot pursuit, all three male suspects were taken into custody without incident.
The Nicollet County K-9 Unit was able to assist in this incident, as they helped recover a weapon in the area where the pursuit ended.
No injuries have been reported. Authorities did not indicate if the stolen vehicle was damaged.
Authorities did not disclose the name of the vehicle owner or any of the suspects at this time.
The investigation remains on-going, and authorities say no additional information will be released at this time.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Blue Earth, Nicollet and Waseca county sheriffs’ offices, Minnesota State Patrol and Eagle Lake and Janesville police departments.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.