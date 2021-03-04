TCO Performance Center turning into vaccine site

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Governor Walz announced the state is partnering with the Minnesota Vikings on a new community vaccination event to launch this week at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.
About 13,400 Johnson & Johnson doses will be administered at TCO Performance Center to health care workers and adults 65 years of age or older beginning this week.
The Eagan vaccination event joins five other community vaccination sites in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, and Saint Paul.
The Eagan event follows the February milestone of more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered in Minnesota.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.