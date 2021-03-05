Authorities identify suspects involved in Mankato vehicle theft, assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato authorities have identified the men involved in a motor vehicle theft and assault that occurred Thursday and the requested charges against each suspect.
The men involved are all from Mankato and have been identified as Devin Dion Tillman, 19, Pilee Kong Gatwach, 22, and Walter DeAngelo Thomas Green, 21.
Requested charges against Tillman include motor vehicle theft, firearms violations, fleeing in a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, possession of stolen property and aggravated assault and threats.
Requested charges against Gatwach include motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and fleeing on foot.
Requested charges against Green include fleeing on foot.
Tillman and Gatwach are still being held in the Blue Earth County Jail, while Green was cited and released.
