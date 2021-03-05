90 cards for 90th birthday: Local woman gets creative for mother’s birthday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Not being able to see family and loved ones has been hard on many during the pandemic.
That’s why a North Mankato woman is getting creative to send extra joy to her mother for her birthday this year.
Aside from phone calls, Zoom conferences and window visits, June is the last time Marsha Murphy has been with her mother, Lois.
So, for Lois’ upcoming 90th birthday, Marsha reached out on social media, asking people to help send her 90 cards. Since then, Lois has received cards from across the country, from New York to Florida
“She was so happy and when I got her on the phone the first time,” she said, “‘What have you done?’ and she was reading over some of the cards with me and she was just overjoyed,” said Marsha recalled.
So far, Lois has received about 20 cards.
If you’d like to get involved the mailing address is to:
Lois Piper
1005 Paul Parkway
Blaine MN, 55434
