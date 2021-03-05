Low lake levels could jeopardize summer environment

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - For the residents of Fairmont and so many who flock to the town, the chain of lakes is the heart of the community.
This year, without some significant precipitation, the water level on the lakes could be dangerously low.
Each year the water level of the lakes is key.
For businesses and boaters, there’s a lot at stake.
The warm weather is a reminder of the boating season that could be right around the corner.
“One of Fairmont’s biggest things that we have going for us is the lakes,” Fairmont resident and lake house owner, Brody Bents explains.
Fairmont, Minnesota is the city of lakes.
With five bodies of water inside city limts forming a chain, what’s Fairmont without lakes?
A reality the boating community hopes to not face.
Right now, the city needs rain or snow.
“If the lakes don’t come up, the channels aren’t going to be as navigable as what they typically are. Not going to get from lake to lake,” Bents said.
Toward the end of last year, the levels were low and those closely watching say they haven’t gone up since.
Usually docks are taken out at the end of the summer months. We actually have an extraordinary case here where the dock is left in and you can see the significant damage in draining. There is almost two feet below average of where the lakes need to be with the snow and the rain and this could be a wrench in the summer plan in the town of Fairmont.
Businesses on the lake is also at the will of Mother Nature.
Like Pioneer Pontoon Rental who uses the chain of lakes to attract tourists to town.
Without precipitation business could be in serious trouble.
“Getting them on the water, if we can’t then it will affect it. We will know more than once we get to thaw, to see how much it rises if it does,” co-owner of Pioneer Pontoon Rental, Steve Petrowiak said.
Although low lake levels aren’t uncommon, they’ve never been this drastic.
“Actually, I think that all of these lakes had a no wake zone so we could only troll basically. Now, it just has reversed so quickly,” co-owner of Pioneer Pontoon Rental, Matthew Petrowiak said.
With summer months on the horizon and the pandemic making residents crave their time in the sun.
“It would be kind of hard to go out pontooning virtually,” Petrowiak said.
One thing for boat owners to keep in mind is that if the water stays low you could damage your boat’s propeller and other necessary parts.
