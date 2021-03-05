Insurers launch pilot program that aims to vaccinate 2 million seniors as quickly as possible

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even for those eligible to get vaccinated the process of finding and booking appointments remains difficult for at-risk seniors.
That’s why more than a dozen health insurance providers have joined the Vaccine Community Connectors pilot in a national effort to get 2 million seniors vaccinated as quickly as possible.
America’s Health Insurance Plans and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association announced the new initiative.
Providers will contact seniors 65 and older and provide information on vaccines, help schedule appointments and arrange transportation.
Locally, Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota is helping provide rides to Open Door Health Center in Mankato.
“We want to make sure that people don’t have a barrier in paying for transportation and that is one area that we are specifically working with, Mankato area. We have a long history of working with many organizations there and we have a lot of members in that area, so we are really committed to helping bridge that gap,” explained Dana Erickson, senior vice president at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota.
This announcement comes as vaccine rollouts pick up speed across the country and a third new vaccine is ramping up production.
“As the largest health insurer in the state, we are very committed in the role we can play to connecting people to the vaccine. You’ll see our efforts ramp up as the vaccine does itself,” added Erickson.
When patients make an appointment with Open Door Health Center for a vaccine, they will be asked if they need accommodations, such as transportation to and from the clinic.
Open Door Health Center says they work directly with Blue Cross transportation partners to arrange for transportation for the uninsured and non-Blue Cross Blue Shield members.
Blue Cross Blue Shield members on Medicaid and Medicare will arrange for transportation via Blue Ride directly.
Patients interested in those transportation services contact Open Door Health Center’s vaccine line at 507-344-5782.
