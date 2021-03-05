Prep Athlete: Madelia’s Ja’Sean Glover

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Madelia junior basketball player Ja’Sean Glover is a scoring machine who picked up his 2,000th career point on Monday.
Glover is accustomed to scoring over 30 points-per-game, as he is a playmaker that won’t hesitate to score from anywhere on the floor.
The junior draws plenty of attention every time the ball in his hands, yet opposing teams still struggle to slow down the star.
“I would do the same thing other teams are doing, sending everyone I can at him,” head coach Jeff Van Hee said. “They’ve seen him play for years and respect his abilities. They know that if they’re going to compete and take us out of games, they need to limit him as much as possible.”
Glover’s high school career is filled with highlight-reel plays dating all the way back to when the guard was just a 7th grader on the varsity squad, and the student of the game just keeps adding new wrinkles to his play each year to continue scoring at a high level.
”The game of basketball just keeps evolving. You learn new things every day whether that’s watching your own film, college, or NBA. That’s just studying the game,” Glover explained.
All that work led to Glover topping the 2,000 career point milestone in the team’s game against T/ML/GHEC on Monday.
”I’m grateful for it, but the mission is to win games,” Glover commented. “That’s what I’m focused to do.”
All those high-scoring performances are great, but Glover’s best attribute is the determination to help his team as a whole.
Glover said he wants to ”be able to lead a team, whether that’s from losing games to winning games to practices, outside of practice, just being a leader on and off the floor.”
”He’s a reader. He likes to read inspirational books. He’s reading one now, ‘The Power of a Positive Team’ by Jon Gordon because he wants to be a positive influence, not only for his team, but the school,” Van Hee explained. “He’s one of those kids that can change the whole directive of what type of school you have. Are you one that’s going to get beat up all the time or are you going to have grit and toughness to go out and play together every opportunity you have? He’s a really special kid; bright future that’s for sure.”
‘The Power of a Positive Team’ is available for purchase on Amazon.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.