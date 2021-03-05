Sterling Pharmacy administers Johnson & Johnson vaccine

”The Johnson and Johnson was probably the biggest surprise because it got authorized last minute and we wanted to get it out right away. That is probably the fastest turnaround we are going to have. I think anticipation in the future, we are talking about a five to seven day heads up which will help us schedule appointments in that respect. Yeah, it was exciting that you know you hear about it in the news. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine and within a couple of days I have it in my fridge,” Sterling Pharmacy manager Jacob Reueter said.