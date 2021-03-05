Sterling Pharmacy administers Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Sterling Pharmacy received 200 vaccines from the South Central Health Care Coalition.
Less sensitive than Pfizer, vaccine site administrators have 72 hours to use the allocated doses of J&J’s vaccine.
Minnesota is now ranked third in the nation for total vaccinations administered, only behind New Mexico and North Dakota.
”The Johnson and Johnson was probably the biggest surprise because it got authorized last minute and we wanted to get it out right away. That is probably the fastest turnaround we are going to have. I think anticipation in the future, we are talking about a five to seven day heads up which will help us schedule appointments in that respect. Yeah, it was exciting that you know you hear about it in the news. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine and within a couple of days I have it in my fridge,” Sterling Pharmacy manager Jacob Reueter said.
Sterling Drug officials say it was a slow process at first, but once people know they had the vaccines spots started to fill up.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.