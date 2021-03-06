Boy Scouts hosting spring fundraisers to support local troops during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Boy Scouts are making changes to their annual programming to offset the impact the pandemic had on their fall fundraising.
The Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America says their annual popcorn fundraiser saw a drastic decrease in sales last year.
In an effort to raise more support for their troops, local Boy Scouts are selling flowers and Bunny’s Boxes, which contain items from area businesses around Mankato.
“You’re going to see scouts running around town. They’re going to be selling flats of flowers and hanging baskets and stuff like that. We have a bunch of stuff for sale, and then we’re also doing our Bunnies on Belgrade event, which normally is in person on Belgrade Avenue. This year, we are selling Bunny’s Boxes because we can’t have that many people together,” said Jennifer Echevarria, developmental director at Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America.
Boy Scouts are not taking online orders, but folks can find more information on where to purchase flowers or Bunny Boxes by visiting the Twin Valley Council’s website.
