Boy Scouts hosting spring fundraisers to support local troops during pandemic

“You’re going to see scouts running around town. They’re going to be selling flats of flowers and hanging baskets and stuff like that. We have a bunch of stuff for sale, and then we’re also doing our Bunnies on Belgrade event, which normally is in person on Belgrade Avenue. This year, we are selling Bunny’s Boxes because we can’t have that many people together,” said Jennifer Echevarria, developmental director at Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America.