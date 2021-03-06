First committee deadline approaching for lawmakers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers are approaching an important session deadline next week.
The first committee deadline at the Capitol is March 12th.
The deadline helps weed out bills so lawmakers can focus on priorities.
The deadline primarily applies to policy bills.
“If you’re advocating for legislation to be advanced at the Capitol, and it’s a policy based bill, it’s very important you contact your legislators in the next week to add pressure to hear bills to make sure that we hear bills by next Friday’s deadline,” Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) said.
Both Munson and Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) said progress has been different this year.
“Overall, progress has been a little slow due primarily to the need to be remote in committees and on the floor,” Frentz said.
Coronavirus and the state’s budget continue to top priorities for lawmakers, though the budget doesn’t have to meet this deadline.
