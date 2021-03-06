Girl Scouts get creative with cookie fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With COVID-19 hindering their ability to sell cookies door-to-door, local Girl Scouts are getting creative to keep their fundraising going strong.
The Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valley say they are offering various options to cater to each scout’s comfort level at this time. While you can still catch pop-up cookie sales at local businesses, some girls are opting for a new, completely virtual option called Smart Cookies.
“We have girls that participate strictly online where they share a sales link that the girl creates in Smart Cookies, our online cookie management system, and they’ll pair with their parent or guardian to share this cookie sales link with their customers,” said Tammy Freese, volunteer training and communications manager at Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valley.
Online orders will be delivered via contactless delivery or discounted shipping.
If you aren’t connected to a scout but still wish to support your local troop, you can text the word “COOKIES” to 59618 for more information.
