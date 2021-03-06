Johnson & Johnson vaccine: What you need to know

“Adenovirus vaccines are not really new. We have already used them for things like the Ebola vaccine. An adenovirus vaccine is a virus that has been altered so that it can’t make you sick and it can’t replicate. It has a special bit of genetic code that has been inserted into it that, in this case, causes your body to make the spike protein,” said Dr. Melanie Swift, co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group.