Minnesota State Mankato’s spring commencement will be held virtually

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato will be holding this spring’s commencement ceremonies virtually.
In a statement issued Wednesday, MSU said while we may be seeing improvements as the vaccine roll-out continues, they are taking this step under the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health and MinnState System Office because they are concerned about the safety and well-being of graduates and their families.
“We’re all disappointed. It’s one of my favorite days of the year, especially the spring graduation. It’s this big ceremony. It’s a lot of fun. [It’s a] great opportunity to recognize the achievements of our graduates, but unfortunately the pandemic continues to control some things in our life, and hopefully, maybe in December or certainly next spring, we’ll be back to normal,” said Matt Cecil, interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
MSU says spring graduates are invited back to participate in a future in-person commencement service at the graduation ceremony in the fall or next spring.
