Mom and Pop’s ice cream opens for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato favorite ice cream shop has opened its doors for the season.
Mom and Pop’s is a downtown Mankato spot for your favorite cold treats. They feature several different flavors of ice cream, shakes and more. They are officially now open for the season while maintaining COVID regulation guidelines. They offer takeout and outdoor dining. The owners are excited that they can be serving the Mankato community once again.
“So this is our third season as owners and each year has been different,” co-owner Casey Neitzel said. “The first year was quote on quote normal, then we hit the pandemic so even this year is different from last year. So we hope we can see some more faces and we hope to get back to as normal as possible soon.”
They are open daily from 12 to 9 pm
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.