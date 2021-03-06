New care facility to open in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Generations is going to be a change from the usual care facilities in Mankato. It will feature Intergenerational Care, which is something that has been popular in other parts of the country. It is set to host care for the elderly as well as for younger generations.
The goal of this facility is to enrich the lives of both elders and children through meaningful interaction.
“This intergenerational programming what it does is it brings these children into the lives of these people who are going through memory loss and suffering from isolation and brings them into their lives on a regular basis,” owner Kristin Gunsolus said.
This style of care is geared more towards bringing generations together to improve quality of life and to help with the feelings of loneliness that sometimes comes with starting care in facilities.
While there is research showing how facilities like this effect the older generations, the younger generations can benefit from this, too.
“The kids are going to benefit by just exposure to a different generation,” Gunsolus said. “Normally when you go into child care all of the kids that are there are young and usually staff are young so there is not a lot of interaction with older adults.”
The facility is already under construction and is set to open in July.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.