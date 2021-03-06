Pick of the Litter: Lance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is a cat named Lance.
Lance is a domestic longhair male who loves to cuddle and be pet.
He is a friendly adult cat who loves people. He also loves to play almost as much as he loves to be pet.
He has long gray hair that he loves getting brushed. He will come right up to you for pets and cuddles. He also is FIV positive.
Anyone interested in learning more about FIV or meeting or adopting Lance is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
