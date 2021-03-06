Waseca County hosting vaccination clinic for eligible seniors

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca County officials announced Friday afternoon that it will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.
Officials say the Moderna vaccine will be available to eligible residents on Thursday, March 11, for Waseca County residents 65 and older.
The vaccination clinic will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Services Building, located at 1000 West Elm Avenue in Waseca.
Appointments must be made in advance in order to be vaccinated. Visit Waseca County’s website to schedule an appointment online.
Anyone who is unable to schedule an appointment online is asked to call (507) 835-0690 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays to make an appointment.
