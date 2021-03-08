The Docket: state lawmakers consider matching federal PPP loan tax rule before filing deadline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers have a decision to make this week on whether or not to follow a federal tax rule that could impact local businesses.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of March 8th, 2021.
The business tax filing deadline is fast approaching, with the due date stamped for March 15th.
But there’s one question many businesses are hoping to have answered before next week.
That’s whether or not they can be taxed on their Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP loans, awarded during the pandemic, that helped many businesses survive.
The federal government says they can’t.
But the state says they can.
Matching the federal rule is an idea that has bipartisan support from local lawmakers like Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) and Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal).
“I support the idea that we would not tax the PPP loan forgiveness at the state level. It’s been a tough year for many of our businesses, and this is one way that we can give some support back,” Frentz said.
“And so, it’s very important for them to have an understanding of what their tax liabilities are going to be, and of course working with all the accountants in the state to fix this thing retroactively,” said Munson.
Lawmakers say time is ticking to pass the legislation.
“Ideally we would have a deal on that by March 15th. That requires both the House and the Senate to agree, which requires their members to agree. We’ll see if we can get something done that fast,” said Frentz.
Lawmakers are expected to consider legislation soon.
“And if they have to file their taxes on March 15th, and we pass this change in April, the governor signs it, they’ll have to go back and redo their taxes,” Munson said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.