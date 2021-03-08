International Women’s Day around the world

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marks International Women’s Day around the globe. The day aims to honor, celebrate and recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also serves to raise awareness about gender inequality in an effort to keep moving towards a more equal future.
Each year, a campaign theme is designated for the day. This year’s is ‘Choose To Challenge’, which encourages people to challenge norms and societal issues in need of improvement.
