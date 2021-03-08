Majority of schools offering in-person learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced that more than 90% of districts and charter schools in Minnesota are offering their students some form of in-person learning.
In a news release, the governor’s office says the announcement follows Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan, which in December allowed every elementary school across the state to operate in person, and in February allowed all middle and high school students to return to the classroom for hybrid or in-person learning.
On Saturday, the Governor announced that nearly 55% of Minnesota’s educators, school staff, and child care providers have received the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the news release, more than one million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 61.7% of Minnesotans aged 65+.
