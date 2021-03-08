Mankato police perform more bar checks following alleged breach in COVID-19 protocols

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they increased the amount of bar checks this weekend to monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols.
This comes after South Street Saloon in downtown Mankato was found allegedly violating Minnesota’s COVID-19 executive orders which limits occupancy to no more than 50% or up to a maximum of 250 patrons. The order also requires masking unless someone is sitting down and eating or drinking.
This time around, the Mankato Department of Public Safety says they saw all downtown establishments following COVID-19 protocols.
