MAPS commemorates school social workers as part of National School Social Work Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Each year, the first full week of March commemorates those who make an immeasurable difference in the lives of many: school social workers.
“They are one of the most valuable people in this district in terms of providing that social [and] emotional support for our students as well as to their families. Also, in terms of building resiliency in our students, is such an important skill that they do,” said Scott Hare, Director of Student Support Services for Mankato Area Public Schools.
National School Social Work Week aims to shed light on the essential role social workers play in school systems around the United States. Among many things, social workers help with mental health, behavioral and academic concerns as well as group counseling and therapy.
Molly Fox, a social worker at Mankato West High School stated, “[It’s] making sure that kids’, you know, mental health is intact, making sure that basic needs are set up for them, making sure they have everything they need to be successful at school.”
The School Social Work Association of America has set the theme for this year’s special celebration as “Beacon of Hope: School Social Workers – Lighting the Way” to pay tribute to the holistic care social workers give to equip students to excel.
Hare added, “They just go that extra step in making sure our students, who some are experiencing trauma, have all the support they need when they come to school. That relationship that’s so important. I can’t say enough of the value that they do for our students and families.”
