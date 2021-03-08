MDH: six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 473 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 473 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 490,483. Of those total cases, 38,020 are health care workers.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,556. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,082.
There are 476,856 people who are no longer isolated.
25,982 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,364 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,599,660.
So far, 1,899,875 vaccines have been distributed statewide. A total of 1,072,260 people have received one vaccine dose, and 592,132 have completed vaccine series. 65.9 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 146 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 367,247.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,559.
4,149,353 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 328,847 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 286,590 people have completed both vaccine doses.
