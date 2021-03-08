MNSU’s Women’s Center hosts virtual events all month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With March being women’s history month, Minnesota State Mankato’s women’s center will be hosting some events via Zoom.
The women’s center is a place focused on uplifting and supporting the voices of women. They will be conducting four different events throughout the month. Each event highlights different groups of women. One event on the 24th is a discussion on a book regarding how feminism plays a role in the Islamic faith.
“Society impacts women differently based on a lot of factors based on their race, based on their gender,” director of the Women’s Center Liz Steinborn-Gourley said. “And so those are just two elements of that and that’s really a little bit about what we are trying to highlight this month.”
“To have that dialogue here you know in south central Minnesota we can start to look at the ways we can be better neighbors to one another, be more supportive of the people in the community that we live with right now who are all impacted and effected by the topics that we are highlighting this month,” Steinborn-Gourley said.
The women’s center is focused on creating a space for all students.
