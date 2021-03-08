Mount Kato looking to end season early

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring-like temperatures means our favorite outdoor activities may soon be coming to an end
That includes Mt. Kato, which says the spike in temps may mean their hills close earlier than expected.
The skiing destination has an average season of about 110 days, but this year only opened for 73 days, partially due to pandemic precautions.
Mount Kato officials are set on staying open at least through this weekend for their annual Spring Fling event.
They say, all-in-all, the pandemic actually brought *more people out to ski this season.
”There weren’t a lot of other options for people to do and they wanted to get out and be active. So, we had a lot of people come out this season. Some new, that have never skied or snowboarded before. Some that haven’t done it in a long time,” Mount Kato general manager, John Nelson said.
Mount Kato now looks ahead to off-season maintenance, where the focus on fixing lifts, snow machines and taking care of the hills for next season.
