Nicollet County parks department prepares for spring

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As spring time fast approaching the parks departments are doing what they can to get your favorite trails ready.
7 Mile Creek park is a popular destination for hiking in the area. The area is well traveled by locals and visitors alike. The Nicollet County parks department will begin their spring preparations once the snow completely melts. These preparations include things like fixing wash outs on the trails, adding gravel where it is needed, turning the water on from the wells and cleaning the shelters. For now though the department asks that people stay respectful of the park.
“That is what sets 7 mile apart from some of the other parks around the area is that we have everybody that uses it and everybody loves it and they love it their way, but again respect everybody and how they use the park,” highway maintenance manager and parks supervisor Michael Suska said. “And also stay on the trails as much as you can to stop erosion.”
The park still has snow and ice covering some parts of the trails so be careful on your hikes.
