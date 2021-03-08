Nicollet County vaccine clinic taking appointments

A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo. (Source: KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein | March 8, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 9:01 AM

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Nicollet County COVID-19 vaccine clinic is opening appointments this week to eligible patients.

To qualify for the vaccine at this location you must be 65 and older and a Nicollet County resident or a primary caregiver who supports someone with complex medical needs.

Vaccines are available by appointment only on Thursday, March 11th from 8:30 am to 3:15 pm.

The clinic is located at the St. Peter Community Center Senior Center.

There is no charge for the vaccine.

To make an appointment, call 507-934-8557 or email Jessalyn.mercado@co.nicollet.mn.us.

