Nicollet County vaccine clinic taking appointments

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Nicollet County COVID-19 vaccine clinic is opening appointments this week to eligible patients.
To qualify for the vaccine at this location you must be 65 and older and a Nicollet County resident or a primary caregiver who supports someone with complex medical needs.
Vaccines are available by appointment only on Thursday, March 11th from 8:30 am to 3:15 pm.
The clinic is located at the St. Peter Community Center Senior Center.
There is no charge for the vaccine.
To make an appointment, call 507-934-8557 or email Jessalyn.mercado@co.nicollet.mn.us.
