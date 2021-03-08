Waseca vaccine appointments available this week

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca County Public Health COVID-19 clinic is opening up vaccination appointments to those 65 and older this week.
Those eligible can schedule an appointment to receive their vaccine on Thursday, March 11th.
Appointments are open from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Community Services Building in Waseca, located at 1000 W Elm Ave.
Recipients will get the Moderna vaccine.
You can schedule an appointment online, or if you are unable to schedule on the web, call 507-835-0690 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm weekdays to make your appointment.
