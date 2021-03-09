The Docket: State lawmakers consider matching federal PPP loan tax rule before filing deadline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The business tax filing deadline is fast approaching, with the due date stamped for March 15th.
But there’s one question many businesses are hoping to have answered before next week.
That’s whether or not they can be taxed on their Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP loans, awarded during the pandemic, that helped many businesses survive.
The federal government says they can’t.
But the state says they can.
It’s a rule that could impact businesses like The Music Mart, an educational music store in Mankato operated by the store’s president, Joe Meidl.
“[The store was] started by my father, [he] was a band director in 1970. I opened the store in Mankato in 1991. We’ve been serving school musicians across southern Minnesota for the 50 years we’ve been in business,” he said.
Meidl said the store had to lay off a number of employees when the pandemic first hit.
“When kids weren’t in school, band directors didn’t have students there. We weren’t operating nearly as much. So it shut us down for a number of weeks,” he said.
The PPP loans gave Meidl the chance to bring his employees back.
“It was a light of hope for me to be able to get through the troubled times,” he said.
Matching the federal rule is an idea that has bipartisan support from local lawmakers like Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) and Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal).
“I support the idea that we would not tax the PPP loan forgiveness at the state level. It’s been a tough year for many of our businesses, and this is one way that we can give some support back,” Frentz said.
“And so, it’s very important for them to have an understanding of what their tax liabilities are going to be, and of course working with all the accountants in the state to fix this thing retroactively,” said Munson.
Lawmakers say time is ticking to pass the legislation.
“Ideally we would have a deal on that by March 15th. That requires both the House and the Senate to agree, which requires their members to agree. We’ll see if we can get something done that fast,” said Frentz.
Lawmakers are expected to consider legislation soon.
“And if they have to file their taxes on March 15th, and we pass this change in April, the governor signs it, they’ll have to go back and redo their taxes,” Munson said.
Meidl joins businesses owners across Minnesota in hoping state lawmakers won’t tax the loan.
“It would allow us to cashflow project. It would also allow us to have the money, I mean right when we started getting back on our feet, it would be good to not to have to give up cashflow to taxes rather than give it to our employees for salaries. It would help out tremendously,” he said.
