Walz announces expansion to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday an eligibility expansion that will make more Minnesotans able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes after more than 70% of people 65 and older have gotten their doses.
Walz said, “Things are going in a direction that we had hoped. Minnesotans are doing everything that is being asked of them, and it’s making a difference.”
The state will widen the pool of eligible recipients as it moves into two new phases. Vaccines will be made available to those with specific underlying health conditions as well as targeted essential employees, such as food processing plant workers.
Leisure Education for Exceptional People, or LEEP, in Mankato is happy about the new expansion, and they’re hopeful their participants will get their dose soon.
“I think it’s great for all of those individuals and their families and their caregivers,” stated Executive Director Lisa Hoffman Wojcik.
LEEP serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Most individuals in their program are prone to contracting COVID-19. They are also more susceptible to develop severe cases of the virus.
“Once they are able to get the vaccination, or vaccination series, after that time frame, then they’ll be in a good position to be back at work and to be back in the community and really get some of their freedom back,” Wojcik added.
The next two phases will allow about 1.8 million Minnesotans to get their shots beginning Wednesday.
Also newly eligible are Minnesotans age 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical conditions as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; individuals 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions; and Minnesotans age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing.
Front-line workers in food service, food retail, food production, manufacturing, agriculture and public transit, among others sectors, are also now eligible.
As of Monday, 1,655,056 doses of the vaccine had been administered statewide, which includes 592,134 Minnesotans who have received both doses. Nearly 1.9 million doses have been shipped to the state as of Tuesday.
