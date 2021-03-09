Gov. Walz expands vaccine eligilibity as state reaches 70% of seniors vaccinated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announces that vaccine eligibility will be expanded as Minnesota reaches its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of seniors, those 65 and older.
The expansion includes Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions; food processing plant workers; and Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness.
Providers will later have the flexibility to provide available appointments to other eligible Minnesotans.
The expanded eligibility applies to nearly 1.8 million Minnesotans
So far, 1,899,875 vaccines have been distributed statewide. A total of 1,072,260 people have received one vaccine dose, and 592,132 have completed vaccine series.
Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine can sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to get regular updates on vaccine availability and eligibility. In some cases, health care providers or employers will have more information for patients or employees on vaccine availability.
.Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.