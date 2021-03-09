Minnesota health officials report backlog of COVID-19 data, identify 140 additional deaths tied to virus and 1,641 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - An audit by Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologists of unverified possible COVID-19 case reports identified 891 cases and 138 deaths that were previously unreported to MDH by private labs in violation of a state rule. These cases and deaths occurred over the course of the last year.
With those numbers included, the MDH reports 140 additional deaths tied to COVID-19 and 1,641 new cases as of Tuesday, 11:00 a.m.
The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 492,108. Of those total cases, 38,252 are health care workers.
The statewide death toll is now at 6,696. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,220.
There are 478,422 people who are no longer isolated.
26,079 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,380 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,606,434.
So far, 1,928,455 vaccines have been distributed statewide. A total of 1,086,936 people have received one vaccine dose, and 602,623 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 514 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 367,879.
There have been 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,574.
4,169,672 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 916,360 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. 293,783 people have completed both vaccine doses.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.