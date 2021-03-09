Women’s History Month: Representation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Women’s History Month in full force, local leaders are discussing the importance of female representation.
In addition to being largely underrepresented in politics and law, women have long remained the minority in areas such as STEM, medicine, education, and the military.
Local gender and racial equality advocate Sesamae Glacker-Riquelme said it all comes down to inspiring future generations by having women of all kinds to look up to.
“That is what the future looks up to, and [for] young women, it’s motivation for them. It gives them comfort knowing that they have all this ability to do [anything] in their lives. That they can reach these goals.”
