Bethany Lutheran College 5K goes virtual

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Bethany Lutheran College’s annual 5K is going virtual this year.
The Virtual Race Week is being held between April 5-11.
The race is usually held at the college campus
The 5K is a way for past, present and future Vikings to get some endorphins and competitive nature going.
The race will be completed on the runners’ own time. Runners can submit their times to Bethany’s website during race week.
Registration is open now through March 21. Visit www.BLC.edu/event/ for more information and to register.
