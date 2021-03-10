Bethany Lutheran College’s annual 5K race has gone virtual

The race will be completed on the runners’ own time

By Marissa Voss | March 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 10:18 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Virtual Race Week is being held in the beginning of April.

The race is usually held at the college campus.

The 5K is a way for past, present and future Vikings to get some endorphins and competitive nature going.

They can submit their times to Bethany’s website during race week.

If you’re interested in competing in the virtual 5K then visit Bethany Lutheran College’s website.

