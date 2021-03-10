Event center cements ticket sales process amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato athletics fans have been in the stands for little over a month now and the university says it’s been going well.
A limited number of fans were allowed back into the facilities starting with mostly family members.
Looking at one of the main winter sports still going strong into playoffs men’s hockey.
Players, family, friends and fans are excited to get some energy back in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
250 people are allowed inside the event center for games.
Family gets first grab at any tickets available then students can get in on the action.
The remaining number of tickets goes into a lottery.
”We started the season, playing to an empty house. About a month ago, we were able to get to 150 in. So, 250 is just building on that momentum and having more voices heard. Established closer to what we are used to down here,” co-director of Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Eric Jones said.
The lottery for leftover tickets consists of Blue Line Club and Friends of Maverick Hockey.
