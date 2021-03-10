Former Mankato educator named Minnesota’s next education commissioner

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appointed a former Mankato Area Public Schools social studies teacher as the next commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education Tuesday.
Heather Mueller has served as deputy commissioner since January 2020.
Mueller began her career in education at Mankato Area Public Schools, where she taught social studies.
During her time in Mankato, Mueller worked as a continuous improvement coach, professional development coordinator and the director of teaching and learning.
“It is an honor to step into the role of Commissioner of Education and to continue serving our students, families, educators, state librarians, and school communities,” Mueller said. “Minnesota’s students and teachers have shown resiliency and perseverance this past year, and I look forward to partnering with our school communities to meet their diverse needs as we recover from this pandemic and continue building the best education system in the nation for each and every student in Minnesota.”
Walz announced the appointment Tuesday after accepting the resignation of MDE Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, who is leaving her post to spend more time in the classroom with students.
Mueller will officially take over on April 1.
